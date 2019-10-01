Mary V. Dent Mary "Mussie" Dent, 80, of Stafford, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Mussie was born in Stafford on April 7, 1939. She married and moved to Cherry Hill in Dumfries as a young woman where she would spend the majority of her life as a homemaker raising her family. The wife of a waterman and five girls wasn't easy but she did it like no other. Mussie was also known to many outside her family as "Nannie", she was everyone's "Nannie". She is survived by her daughters, Mary Radtke "Tootie" (Tom), Sharon McDaniel (Kenny), Karon Chakurda (George), Sheila Donnelly (Chris), and Cheryl Tolson (Leonard); 12 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Dent. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.