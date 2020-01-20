Chong Su Depoy, 87, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, comfortably at her home surrounded by family. Chong was an expert designer and seamstress. She was the rock to her husband, Eugene for 62 years. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
