Denise N. DeShazo, 53, of Stafford County, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Denise worked at Oak Hill Cemetery and Sunset Memorial Gardens for 28 years. Survivors include her husband, James L. DeShazo, Jr; step-son Jamie DeShazo; and mother Christine G. Williams. She was preceded in death by her father, Steve Williams. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 16 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17 at the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.