Frank Desko passed away on April 16, 2019. He was a veteran of 24 years with the U.S. Navy. He served with the Seabees (MCB-6) and their first deployment to Veitnam, numerous Marine units and over three years on the USS Roosevelt - CVA-42. After retirement from the Navy, he became a class "A" contractor and built numerous homes in the area. He is survived by his loving wife Betty of 61 years. They have three loving daughters Pamela, Cheryl and Donna, two grandchildren Erik and Christopher and one great granddaughter Logan Marie. Services are private. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.