Bill Dews, (Age 69), passed away peacefully at home in Locust Grove, VA on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He is survived by his cherished siblings, Angia (Al) Grove and John Dews; nephew, Nick (Brittany) Dews and niece, Jackie Dews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marjory and Clyde Dews and sister, Roberta "Berta" Dews. A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 161 Eustace Rd., Stafford, VA 22554 at 4:00 PM. Please do not send flowers. The family suggests donations be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences and fond memories of Bill may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are entrusted to Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Spotsylvania, Virginia.