Jane Marie Ouellette Dicello, 57, of Stafford, died peacefully at Stafford Hospital on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from complications associated with diabetes. Jane was the loving wife of John Dicello, III; the caring mother of their daughter, Marijane Dicello, residing in Stafford. She is survived by two older brothers, Edward (Bud) J. Ouellette III and his wife Eleanor of Simpsonville, SC and Gary J. Ouellette and his wife Patricia of Bolivia, NC; as well as her father-in-law, John Dicello, Jr. and her mother-in-law, Shirley Dicello, of Timonium, MD, whom she preferred would refer to her as their daughter; brother-in-law, Paul Dicello and his wife, Laurie, of San Angelo, TX; as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Remembrances and expressions of sympathy would be appreciated at covenantfuneralservice.com