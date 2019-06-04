Louise Sarah Crossley Dickinson passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Louise is survived by a son, Jack Dickinson; daughters, Carolyn Cooke and Joan Drummond; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren. Louise was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Shelton D. Dickinson. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Bowen and Pastor Snipes will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church (Family Life Center) 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, VA. 22443. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.