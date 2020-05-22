The family of John Thomas Dickson are deeply saddened that the life of the party is gone. "Jack" was Born in Philadelphia on (lucky numbers) 3-3-30 and was preceded in death by his parents David and Violet and his loving wife of 63 years, "Marge". He leaves behind 6 children: Denny (Barb.), Gerry, Marianne (Bill), "Jack" Jr. (Judy), Gene, and Bob and eight grandchildren: Daniel, Casey, Heather, Chris, "Jack" III, Chelsea, Ryan and D.J.. He also leaves behind a sister June (Ken) Fox and his brother, Jim Dickson (Judy). A true patriot to the end, Jack served as an US Navy Airman and was a long-time DOD employee who worked on Missile Defense Packages. He was active in his community, volunteered with The Annandale Boys Club and was a huge fan of The Redskins and The Washington Nationals. Jack will be buried in a private ceremony beside his wife at Quantico National Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations can be made to your local food bank. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.