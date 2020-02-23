Grace Marie Dickton, 85, passed away at her home in Locust Grove, VA on February 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Grace was born on October 3, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Anton and Anna Zarybnicky. She is preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers all from Pittsburgh, PA. She is survived by her husband, Frank Dickton, daughter, Diane Hileman, son-in-law, Terry Hileman, grandsons, Nathan and Jason Hileman and her sister, Ruth Moul. An online guestbook is available at www.johnsoncares.com.