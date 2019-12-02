Raymond Angelo DiMagno, 93, of Stafford County, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26 at his home surrounded by family. Raymond was born in Hershey, PA, served in the U.S. Army, and was a World War II veteran. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Masonic Lodge. Raymond retired after 32 years of civil service with the U.S. Government. He was an avid golf and car enthusiast, and enjoyed do-it-yourself projects. Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Sparks and Tina Mason (Stuart); and grandchildren Tatum Sparks and Wade Mason. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Frances; and his grandson, Eric. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.