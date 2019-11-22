Kari J. Dixon, 73, of the City of Manassas, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Kari was born in Missouri. She put down roots and raised a family in Virginia. Kari was a pediatric nurse, and she enjoyed fishing, wildlife, and being outdoors. Survivors include her children, Philip K. Dixon (Maria) and Andrew S. Dixon (Amy); grandchildren Austin King, Denice Etheridge (Dean), Carrie Dixon, Daniel Dixon, and Curtis Dixon; and great-grandson Dean Etheridge, III. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan G. Dixon, and their daughter, Suzanne M. Dixon. Services will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.