Vivian Mary Dobey, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Columbia, Missouri. She died peacefully after a long illness with her husband of 65 years, Ronald John Dobey, by her side. A celebration of Vivian's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3pm at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Visitation by family and friends will be between 1pm and 3pm immediately preceding the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Refer to their website (dignitarymemorial.com/obituaries) for the full obituary. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, friends consider making a memorial contribution in Vivian's name to Calvary Episcopal Church (123 South Ninth St. Columbia, MO 65201) or Trinity Episcopal Church (825 College Ave. Fredericksburg, VA 22401). Vivian's ashes will be placed at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia at a later date.