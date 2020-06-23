Pearl Jean "Jeanie" Dodd, age 60, passed away at home and went to meet her lord and savior on June 18th, 2020, while holding the hand of her beloved husband of 38 years, Paul Dodd. Anyone who knew Jeanie, knew she was a loving wife to Paul, a great mom to her children and wonderful grandmother (memaw). She leaves behind her husband Paul, three children Jenny, Jason, Amanda and 5 lovely grandchildren Andre, Rylan, Paul, Peyton and Oliva (who had memaw wrapped around her little finger), her mother Margaret "Howard" Nault, sister Debbie Leith and brother Dean Nault. She was preceded in death by her father George Nault Sr and brother George Nault Jr. A native of Fredericksburg, VA, Jeanie was a homemaker; she made sure the house was in order and that her kids made it to softball games, baseball games and dance recitals. When her children were sick, she always made (by request) her famous chicken n dumplings, which always made them feel much better. She loved her summers at the beach, cruising and the occasional trips to Vegas. She was a woman that would go out of her way for anyone that she loved. You could never meet a woman so strong and true as Jeanie. During her long battle she was blessed with two caring angels, Mrs. Z and Mrs. Christina. They both cared and supported her. She loved them both as family. The family will receive friends with Covid precautions in place at Mullins -Thompson Funeral Service on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. A service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Mullins-Thompson Funeral Service. Interment will follow the service in Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mary Washington Hospice or charity of choice. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …