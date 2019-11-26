Dennis K. Dodson, 67, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Dennis was born in Quantico on February 24, 1952. He was a graduate of James Monroe high school and was a four sport star. He sunk the winning basket in the 1969 Virginia State Basketball Championship. Dennis was also inducted into the JM Hall of Fame in 2012 where his number was retired. Dennis received a full football scholarship to Virginia Tech and graduated in 1975. He was the first recipient of the prestigious Virginia Tech Frank Loria Award and was made Player of the Year his senior year. Dennis began selling insurance during his college years and that became his passion in life. He has been a local State Farm Agent for 41 years and maintained his own agency. Dennis loved sports for the remainder of his life, including his time on the water. Dennis was involved in numerous charities and organizations, this was a true testament to his dedication to his community, church, family, and friends. His greatest passion was love and devotion to his family. Dennis lived large and with laughter, he loved unconditionally, and had an undeniable faith. Dennis will be truly missed, this Bud's for you. Survivors include his wife, Susan Abell Dodson; mother Jean Spindle "Gaga" Dodson; son Dennis K. "Duke" Dodson II (Jessica); grandsons Tripp and Tucker Dodson, and Chris and Derek Corker; granddaughter Lily; brother George Harrison Dodson Jr. (Linda); sister Tammy Dodson Reid (John); and many adoring nieces and nephews who enjoyed his "Pop-isms" and lessons on the boat. He was preceded in death by his father, George Harrison Dodson, Sr. A Remembrance and Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 6 at the Fredericksburg Elks Lodge #875. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to Fredericksburg Baptist Church or James Monroe Scholarship fund, in memory of Dennis Dodson. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.