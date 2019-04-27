Ella Anderson Dorminey, 93, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born in Manaca, Pennsylvania on January 11, 1926. Ella married Robert Dorminey on March 22, 1960 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They lived in Baden, Pennsylvania for 4 years prior to moving to Fairfax County, Virginia in 1964, where Ella worked as a registered nurse. She retired in 1990 from the Fairfax Hospital Association. In 1994, Ella and her husband moved to Stafford County to enjoy their retirement, where Ella loved to cook and work in her flower gardens and birdwatch. She also liked attending water aerobics at the Massad YMCA. She is survived by her husband, Robert Dorminey; her son, Mark Dorminey (Columbia), Clarksville, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Katherine, US Army; Samantha, US Army; Nathanael, Clarksville, Tennessee; and her sister, Catherine Holby, Beaver, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bella Anderson; her sisters, Mae and Wilma; and her brother, John. Interment will be private in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Breaking
Funeral Homes
A family owned, full service florist
Flowers & Gifts
540-825-4440
A family owned, full service florist