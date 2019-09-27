of Loretto passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Otis F. "Buddy" Doughten; her daughter and son-in-law, Dale and Rob Pitts of Midlothian; two grandchildren, Meredith Mann of Brooklyn, NY and Marshall Pitts of Richmond; a sister, Annie Landman and brother, Earl Hayes. Edith was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for over 50 years but was more recently welcomed by the Enon Baptist Church family. She was a former member of the local Gideons Women's Auxillary. Edith was a devoted caregiver to all. A service celebrating Edith's life will be held at Noon on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Gideons International.