Eugene A. Dove, 75, of Stafford County passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Dove; daughter Theresa Mitchell; sons Robert Dove and William Dove; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.
