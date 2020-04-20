Lawrence (Larry) Dowd, Jr. Lawrence(Larry)Dowd, Jr. 74, formerly of Stafford County passed away April 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Ann Dowd, sons Lawrence Dowd, III (Wanda), Christopher Dowd, and Michael Dupont (Christiane); daughters Debbie Abbott and Wendy Burton (Chris), 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, brothers James Dowd (Anne) and David Dowd. He is preceded in death by his daughter Kathy O'Brien and grandson Austin Dupont. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

