Ryan Matthew Downs, 38 passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2020. He leaves behind his mother Ginny, siblings Jason, Jeff, Catherine, Lauren and his loving partner Mayu Cervantes. He is predeceased by his father, Michael and brother, Garrett. Relatives and friends are invited to Ryan's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd. Spotsylvania, VA on Wednesday, June 10th from 11:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Online condolences and fond memories of Ryan may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com and everloved.com/life-of/ryan-downs.

To plant a tree in memory of Ryan Downs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.