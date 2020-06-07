Ryan Matthew Downs, 38 passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2020. He leaves behind his mother Ginny, siblings Jason, Jeff, Catherine, Lauren and his loving partner Mayu Cervantes. He is predeceased by his father, Michael and brother, Garrett. Relatives and friends are invited to Ryan's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd. Spotsylvania, VA on Wednesday, June 10th from 11:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Online condolences and fond memories of Ryan may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com and everloved.com/life-of/ryan-downs.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…