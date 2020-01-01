Gloria Pett Driest, 69, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Gloria was born on April 22, 1950 in Dearborn, Michigan. She received her BA from Oakland University, Michigan and her MS from the University of Virginia. She taught for more than 35 years in various locations as a Marine officer's wife; in Ft. Knox, KY, Ft. Hood, TX, Camp Lejeune, NC, Camp Pendleton, CA, Ft. Leavenworth, KS, and finally ending her career at Courtland High School. While at Courtland, she was known for her professionalism, integrity, and innovative approach to teaching English. She inspired her students with things such as her "poem in my pocket" pants, "Odyssey Oscars", and letters she assigned her students to write to their future selves, which she kept until their high school graduation. Included with the letter was a toilet bowl brush and parting words of wisdom and encouragement to them as they left high school. She exemplified all that an educator should be. Gloria was not only a teacher, but a mentor to many. For years she sponsored the National Honor Society, and started the Independent Study Program in Spotsylvania County Schools. She was responsible for creating and sponsoring the Inspired African American Men (IAAM) club, which has been replicated at several SCS high schools. Gloria was invited to Governor's School as a favorite teacher 13 times. She never missed an opportunity to attend and support a student, friend, or coworker by attending their events whenever or wherever they might be. Gloria was reverent in her faith and the definition of generosity. She volunteered her time at the Baby Closet, collected coats to give at wintertime and taught Catechism to kindergarteners. Gloria raised over $60,000 from "friends, family, and a whole bunch of teenagers" for the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer and organized a "Save our Girls" Walk for high school students wanting to contribute and participate. She supported her community by quietly buying clothes whenever she saw a need and delivered it to them without any fanfare. Her compassion and selfless service were her cornerstones; she never let a hectic life get in her way. She supported her friends and family. Gloria taught us how to live our lives to the fullest with humbleness and deep appreciation. She made us see our blessings, and believed that every adventure and struggle was a lesson to be learned from. Her humble nature never allowed Gloria to acknowledge the deep impact she had on everyone around her, but in her passing, we celebrate everything she was to us and everything she did for those around her. She will be forever missed by her family, her friends, her students, and everyone else that was blessed enough to have known this great woman in their lives. From Homer's ODYSSEY, "The journey is the thing." Gloria's journey has touched us all and made us so much better for it. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Lt. Col. Charles W. Driest (RET.); her loving children, Charles Driest and Megan Waite (Michael); the loves of her life, grandsons Nicholas Waite, Jackson Driest, and Winston Waite; brother Walter Pett (Kathy Davis); and nephews Will (Delilah) and Liam (Ashley). She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Walter and Michaeline (Skupien) Pett. Gloria has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude's Catholic Church. 9600 Caritas Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10: 30 a.m. on Friday, January 3 St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St., Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Please share a memory with the family at covenantfuneralservice.com.
