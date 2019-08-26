John Robert Druiett, 76, of Fredericksburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 after a long illness. John was an Army veteran, where he served in Okinawa. He was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1942 where his love for the New York Yankees began. John moved to his family's farm in Stafford when he was six years old and is a graduate of Stafford High School, where he was still active with his Class of 1960 alumni enjoying many reunion get-togethers. John married his sweetheart, Carleen Stevens, in 1965 and lived initially in King George County and then Stafford County. In 1993 they moved back to his childhood farm that he loved so much. John worked as a boilermaker for Local 193 out of Baltimore, MD since 1969. He was a long-time member of St. Mary of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and coached youth sports for many years serving the community. In addition to the NY Yankees, John was an avid Washington Redskins fan, but he was the biggest fan of watching his grandchildren play field hockey and lacrosse, or really anything they did. He loved to hunt and fish and took great pride in his peony flower beds. Most of all, he was a great American who loved his country. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Carleen Stevens Druiett; two sons John Robert Druiett, Jr. (Dorrie Chason) and Steven Edward Druiett (Sallie), all of Stafford; the three lights of his life, grandchildren Anne, Eli, and Katherine Druiett; loving aunt Doris Stefaniga; brother-in-law Ron Buhite; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends, including Holton Chason. Mr. Druiett was preceded in death by his parents, James J. and Anne Stefaniga Druiett; his sister, Nancy Buhite; and many aunts and uncles that he cherished. The family would like to express a special thanks to the nursing staff at Fresenius Falls Run Dialysis Center for the care they have shown to John over the past eight months. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 29 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made on John's behalf to Wreaths Across America for Oak Hill Cemetery (www.wreathsacrossamerica.org). Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com