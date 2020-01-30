Lois "Loi" Maxcey Duckworth, 97, formerly of Fredericksburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on January 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Otis T. Duckworth; and daughter, Diane D. Bryant. She is survived by her daughter, Jeannine D. Korb (Donnie) of Glen Allen; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held 12 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Wood Funeral Service, 28868 Highway 49, Chase City, VA 23924, The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.
