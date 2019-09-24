Robert Arthur "Bob" Duffy, 74, of Gwynn's Island, VA, formerly of Fredericksburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2019. Bob loved the Lord and his family with his whole heart. Bob grew up in Old Bethpage, NY, and later moved to Fredericksburg, VA, where his life touched the community in many ways. He served as a deacon and trustee in his church, Board Member of the Fredericksburg Bible Institute, Chairman of the Board for Fredericksburg Christian School, and Board Member and VP of Business Development for SimVentions. Bob studied mathematics at SUNY Cortland and started his work life as a software engineer for IBM. He always said the best career move he ever made was going to SimVentions, where he found the work he loved and a group of people who were like family. He found immense joy in knowing the work he did supported the warfighter to protect and promote our freedom. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his family, sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, wood-working, and playing golf. Preceding him in death were his parents, Thomas and Lucille Duffy, and his brother, Tom Duffy. He is survived by his wife, Jan, and children, Ian (Hayden) Duffy of Dallas, Breanne (Myles) Stark of Littleport, England, Gavan (Jordanne) Duffy of King George, and Taylor Duffy of Fredericksburg. He loved his two grandsons, Henry and Cole. Bob's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, September 25th, 7:00 pm, at Fredericksburg Christian School (9400 Thornton Rolling Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22408). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fredericksburg Christian School (address listed above) or Chestnut Mountain Ranch (244 Ponderosa Ponds Road, Morgantown, WV 26508). Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, assisted the family with arrangements.