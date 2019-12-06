We celebrate the life, and mourn the loss of Linda Hudgins Duncan a loving mother, grandmother, spouse and friend. Linda passed peacefully the morning of Wednesday, December 4th at the age of 75, surrounded by family and in the comfort of her home. Linda was an educator, a counselor and a coach with a passion for impacting the lives of young people and her community. She received undergraduate and Master's degrees in Education from Radford University. For over 25 years she taught Health and Physical Education, and coached gymnastics at both Garfield and Woodbridge High Schools in Prince William County. After obtaining a second Master's degree in Counseling at Virginia Tech, her career transitioned to guidance at Neabsco Elementary School, from where she eventually retired. In 1978, Linda and her husband, Jack, opened the area's first competitive gymnastics program, The Gymnastics Barn. For 40 years, they used gymnastics as a tool to develop young children into strong, confident, disciplined, and caring adults. Linda was vivacious and caring never meeting a stranger, and always courting an exchange with friends, family, and quite honestly, all she would encounter. She was the eternal optimist and lifted all of those around her with her positive and perpetual energy. She will be missed. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Jack Duncan; son John Duncan; daughter Johnna Green; son-in-law Jeff; two sisters Gay Brandon and Judy Blalock; and grandchildren, Jacqueline, Duncan, and Julia Green. A memorial service will be held this Sunday, December 8th at 3:00 pm at Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22408, with a reception to follow at Tabernacle United Methodist Church - 7310 Old Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.