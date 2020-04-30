T. Hardy Dunnington, 76 of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Price Dunnington and Dorothy Hardy Dunnington. Survivors include his wife, Lee Dunnington; his son, Tom Dunnington; his daughter, Anne Hunter Waters (Joe); his grandchildren, Hunter and Taylor Waters and his nieces, Christi Skipper and Kim Hearn (David). He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute, Class of 1966. He spent his career in real estate, sales and development. He was a member and Deacon at Bowling Green Baptist Church. He was an avid fan of Virginia Tech sports but cherished even more the relationships built with friends from his time in Blacksburg, affectionately known as his "Hokie Family". A visitation (under strict CDC numbers and distancing protocols) will be Friday, May 1st from 6:00 8:00pm at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 2nd at 2:00pm in Bowling Green Baptist Church. Ten immediate family members will be in the sanctuary and friends are invited to attend and remain in their cars and listen to the service being broadcast in the parking lot. A private family burial will then follow in Lakewood Cemetery. Pall Bearers: Glen Lanford, Mark Dunnington, Mason Smith, Joe Waters, David Hearn, and David Storke. Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Turner, Mickey Hayes, Willy White, John Lane, Joe Lanford, Chuck Dunnington, Mike Manns, and Ralph English. Memorial contributions may be made to Bowling Green Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
