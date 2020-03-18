Richard Ramon Durphy, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle, passed away on March 7, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Raymond Durphy and mother Helen Durphy Soderberg. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Carolyn, son Rich, Jr. (Flo), daughter Melinda (Lane), sister Dorothy Peterson of Jamestown, NY, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He served in the Air Force for 13 years as a radar repairman and then with IBM for 26 years, retiring in 1993. In 2003 they moved to Lake of the Woods where he was involved with Fire & Rescue, LOW Players, Orange American Legion, AARP and Orange Historical Society. A private graveside service will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper, Va. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to LOWA Fire & Rescue. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
Service information
Mar 20
Cemetery
Friday, March 20, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Culpeper National Cemetery
305 US Ave
Culpeper, VA 22701
305 US Ave
Culpeper, VA 22701
