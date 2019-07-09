Frances Rae Durrette-Black, 62, of Spotsylvania passed away, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born January 2, 1957 to Benjamin and Dorothy Crabtree in Keokuk, Iowa. Survivors include her three children, Maggie Gomez (Robert), Thomas Durrette III (Priscilla), Christopher Durrette Sr. (Rahannon); eight grandchildren, Haley, Elizabeth, Thomas, Erica, Christopher, Ashton Durrette, Amanda and McKayla Gomez, two great-grandchildren, Dylan Mcleman and Larry Howell III; brother Benjamin Crabtree (Barbara); and sister Teresa Hollingsworth (Christopher); and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas H. Durrette Jr, her parents, and two brothers Eugene and David Crabtree. The family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. on Wednesday, July 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel. A service will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, July 11 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens next to her late husband. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.