Marguerite Seguin Dwyer of Locust Grove, Virginia passed away Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Marguerite was born June 21, 1939 in Alpena, Michigan, the youngest of 12 children to Philip and Leontine Seguin. As a young adult she relocated to the Washington DC area. She moved to Washington in 1962 and was employed at the Department of Housing and Urban Development where she met and married Michael Dwyer on August 17, 1963 in Alpena, Michigan. She later worked at the Commerce Department, before resigning to raise her children Diane and David. The family moved to Dale City, Virginia in 1965 where Marguerite was active in the Dale City Arts and Crafts Club for many years, starting her own business in 1967. She was an astute business woman selling her crafts at local craft shows and to local businesses. In 2004 Mike retired from the government, Marguerite gave up her business, and they moved to Lake of the Woods where she became an active and valued member of the Garden Club. She was preceded in death by sisters, Rita Seguin, Eva Wysocki, Virginia Hunault, Marie Jaskolski, Bernadette Orlowski and brothers, Thomas, Norman, Roland, Theodore, Bob and Ray Seguin. She is survived by her husband Mike, daughter Diane Rose, husband Gary and grandchildren Caitlin, Courtney and Casey Rose, son David Dwyer, wife Victoria and grandchildren Jeremy, Mackenzie and Megan Dwyer, daughter Maryellen Butke, partner Jo and grandchildren Alicia and Matthew. Also surviving in Michigan are sisters-in-law Mariette and Marion, wives of Norman and Thomas, respectively, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 9149 Ely's Ford Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 on Saturday, February 8th at 1:00. Join us for refreshments afterwards in the church hall to celebrate Marguerite's life well lived. Graveside service will be for immediate family only at a later date. Information can be found on the Johnson Funeral Home website: www.johnsoncares.com. In lieu of flowers we are requesting that you donate to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at curealz.org/giving/donate or Mary Washington Hospice at www.marywashingtonhealthcare.com/Foundations/Mary-Washington-Hospice-Services.aspx in Marguerite Seguin Dwyer's name.
