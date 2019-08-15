Dorothy Florence Dzialo, 78, of Fredericksburg passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Loving and beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by husband Robert E. Dzialo, sons Edward "Teddy" M. Nevins and Christopher S. Dzialo, daughter Jennifer J. Dzialo, sister Catherine T. Robertson, grandchildren Edward A. Nevins, Daniel R. Nevins, Delia E. Nevins, and Theresa D. Nevins, Dorothy is also survived by her step-children, step-grandchildren, family members and friends who will fondly and forever remember her vibrant, animated charm and character. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15,2019 from 3:00-5:30pm with a Celebration of Life at 5:30 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com