Delores C. Eanes, 70, of Stafford passed away at her residence on Monday, September 23, 2019. Born on March 11, 1949 at Fort Belvoir, VA to Herbert and Hazel Critzer and grew up in Woodbridge, VA where she graduated from Woodbridge Senior High School in 1967. She married Johnny Eanes on September 4, 1982. Delores had an adventurous spirit who loved music, gardening and traveling. She was also passionately devoted to her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Johnny; three sons, Jason Johnson, Tim Johnson, and John Eanes Jr.; daughter, Amy Hardman; and fourteen grandchildren and a great grandson. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3-5:00 pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. A funeral Service will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:30 am, with interment to follow in Quantico National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com