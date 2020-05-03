Betty Earl Betty Earl, 85 Ruther Glen, formally of Watertown, NY passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born in Kings Park, NY August 15, 1934 and later moved to the North Country where she attended Watertown schools graduating from Watertown High School. She worked for New York Telephone and later at Fort Drum as a telephone operator where she retired in 1987. Betty and Homer moved to Holiday, Florida in 1988 where they resided until 2012 when they relocated to Virginia to be close to their son Mike. Her husband, Homer preceded her in death. Survivors include her three children: Teresa Stein (Rick Dunham), Tim Earl (Patty), Mike Earl (Mary); two sisters, Jean Sowers and Barb Wilson; a brother, Bill Baker; seven grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. A memorial service, burial will be held in New York later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Asaph's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1178, Bowling Green VA 22427. Memorial condolences may be made online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
