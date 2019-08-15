SSG Joshua David Earley, United States Army, 37, of Blackstone, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born on July 11, 1982, in Fredericksburg, Virginia he was preceded in death by his father, James David Earley; and a brother, James David Earley. SSG Earley served with the 276th Engineer Battalion at Fort Pickett, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Whitney Silva Earley; his children, Arianna, Jael, Lilliana, and Joshua Jr.; his mother, Candia J. Earley; his brother, Nathaniel Earley; mother and father-in-law, Gloria and Roy Silva. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Victory Tabernacle Church, 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23112 with Pastor Samuel Luke officiating. Interment, with full honors, will follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville, Road, Amelia Court House, Virginia 23002. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or #Mission 22, 17040 Pilkington Rd, Suite 200, Lake Oswego, OR 97035. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.