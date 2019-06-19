Eastridge, Kitty Gilbert, age 77, passed away at her home in Spotsylvania County on June 9, 2019. Kitty was a 1958 graduate of Spotsylvania High School, then attended Longwood College in Farmville, VA. At the time of her death, she was employed at McGuireWoods LLP in Richmond, VA. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Alice Gilbert (Dye). Charles was killed in action in France on July 4, 1944. Kitty is survived by her husband of 56 years, Glen P. Eastridge Sr., her son Glen P. Eastridge Jr., (Shelagh), and granddaughter Hannah Eastridge, of Windsor, VT. If desired, friends and Family may make memorial contributions to Mary Washington Hospice. Service details are currently unavailable.