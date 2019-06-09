Lula Mae "Mickie" Eastridge, 82, of Fredericksburg passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her home. Lula is survived by two daughters, Michele Harney (Stephen) and Stephanie Knighton; six grandchildren, Sara, Trevor, Rebecca, Brandy, Antoinette, and Brittany; 11 great-grandchildren; and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, David G. Eastridge and James Pollard, Jr.; and a son, David A. Eastridge. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, Lula's family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Avenue # 401, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online condolences may be expressed to Lula's family at foundandsons.com.