Neil Burl Eastridge, 62, of Spotsylvania passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home. Neil was an avid outdoorsman and was extremely knowledgeable about Civil War history. Survivors include his brothers, Kenneth (Audrey), Ron (Susan), and Tony Eastridge (Vicki); sisters Glenda Jarrell (Arnold) and Deanna Poates; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Remona Eastridge. A service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 3 at Fairview Baptist Church, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Baptist Church or the SPCA. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
