Donald Eaton, 69, of King George passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 peacefully at his home. Donnie retired from the Metro System in Washington D.C. He was of the Christian faith and will be remembered for his storage unit ventures, his love for the Miami Dolphins, and his babies. Donald leaves behind, to treasure his memory, his wife of 43 years, Catherine; two brothers Ralph (Debbie), Ronald (Darlene); two sisters Brenda and Shannon (Roger); a brother-in-law John Cole (Bonnie); a sister-in-law JoAnn Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Nadine Eaton; and a niece Teresa Dawn Sullivan. All services will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

