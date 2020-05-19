Donald Eaton, 69, of King George passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 peacefully at his home. Donnie retired from the Metro System in Washington D.C. He was of the Christian faith and will be remembered for his storage unit ventures, his love for the Miami Dolphins, and his babies. Donald leaves behind, to treasure his memory, his wife of 43 years, Catherine; two brothers Ralph (Debbie), Ronald (Darlene); two sisters Brenda and Shannon (Roger); a brother-in-law John Cole (Bonnie); a sister-in-law JoAnn Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Nadine Eaton; and a niece Teresa Dawn Sullivan. All services will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…