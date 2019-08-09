Jose Ramon Echevarria-Quiles, 74, of Fredericksburg, formerly of Puerto Rico, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Poet's Walk of Fredericksburg. In 1976 and 1980 Jose was a candidate for the New Progressive Party in the Town of Anasco, Puerto Rico. He was a college history professor, secretary of The Right to Work; he practiced law and was an advocate for the poor, all in Puerto Rico. He was very active in the movement to get statehood status for Puerto Rico. Here in the states, Jose served in the United States Army during the Vietnam campaign. He is survived by son Jose Echevarria (Karime) of Fredericksburg; daughter Belinda Echevarria of Puerto Rico; three brothers, Norberto, Goyo, and Luis; four sisters, Carmen, Milagros, Rosalina and Luz; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosaura Torres Feliciano. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. at Quantico National Cemetery on Monday, August 12. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.