Jean Harkey Eddleton, 74, of Spotsylvania County, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville. Jean was born on October 15, 1945. The daughter of the late B.A. and Margie Harkey, she was raised and educated in Ashland. She enjoyed her retirement years with her family and friends; for her there was no greater joy. Jean was a friend to all, as evidenced by her substantial following on social media. She loved all creatures, great and small. As refined and poised as she was, she had an equally sharp sense of humor. She is survived by her sons, Chris and his daughters Megan, Alex and Lizzie, and Mike and his daughter April; her daughter, Andi White and her husband Dave and his daughter Pam; six great grandchildren; and her favorite sister, Joan McGarry. She also leaves behind Maggie, her adored Schnoodle fur child. Jean was preceded in death by her cherished husband, T. Karlton Eddleton; and her brother, Burton Harkey. The family will receive from 4 to 6 P.M. on Sunday, May 17, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Due to the restrictions concerning the COVID 19 pandemic, a limit of 10 people in the room will be maintained. A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, May 18 at the funeral home. A private interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ashland. The world will never know a kinder heart. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
