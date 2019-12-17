Jessica Gail Edenton, 27, of Spotsylvania County passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her mother, Renae Edenton; the love of her life, Devonne Alsop; brothers Rodney Leckemby (Maria) and Tim Leckemby; nephews Christopher and Hunter Leckemby; niece Isabella Leckemby; goddaughters Emma and Elaina Samaroo; and dogs Diamond and Smokey. She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Edenton, and her grandparents. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18 at Wallers Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Wallers Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.