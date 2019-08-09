Rosamond Claire Edenton, 82, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Rosamond was a loving mother, grandmother, and a devoted wife. She was raised by her mother, Vera Pulliam Wilson and grandparents, Jeff Pulliam and Lottie Oaks Pulliam. Rosamond was the co-owner of Sturgeon Creek Marina at Lake Anna. She was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church. Survivors include her son, Wayne Campbell Edenton (Karena); grandchildren Celia Denise Edenton and Christopher Allen James; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Campbell Edenton; daughter Denise Vera Gentry; and mother Vera. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 11 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude at www.stjude.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.