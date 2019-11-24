Gary Max Edenton, Sr. 54, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home. Gary was a Master Carpenter and a loving father. Survivors include his children Gary "Max" Edenton, Jr., Jesse Lee Edenton, Anna Nicole Edenton, and Sarah Marie Edenton, all of Spotsylvania; his mother, Marie Edenton; brothers William "Bill" Edenton Russell of Yorktown and Philip Matthew Edenton of Spotsylvania; two sisters Dale Marie Lloyd and Rebecca Grigsby Murphy, both of Spotsylvania; a half-brother James Richard Edenton; and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Lynette Edenton; father Hiram E. Edenton; and half-brothers Hiram E. Edenton, Jr. and Howard Lee Edenton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26 at Good Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5601 Courthouse Rd, Spotsylvania, VA 22551. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.