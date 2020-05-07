Captain Mitchell Edson, Medical Corps, USN passed away on February 19, 2020 at the Mary Washington Hospital due to prostate cancer at the age of 92. Dr. Edson was born in Chicago on July 13, 1927 and moved to NYC as a teenager. He was graduated from the Merchant Marine Academy in 1949 with a degree in engineering, and sailed on merchant ships as a midshipman, beginning at the close of World War II. He next obtained a Master's degree from Columbia University, then became a graduate of Yale Medical School in 1956. While studying to pass the "boards" in urology, he received unwelcome orders to spend a year in Okinawa as commanding officer, 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Division. He later regarded this experience as a highlight of his life. The remainder of his naval career was spent training residents in urology, researching, writing textbooks and presenting papers, and at his 60th reunion received Yale Medical School's Distinguished Alumni Service Award for his diverse career, from the engine room to the operating room. He continued a private practice in the District of Columbia until age 90. Dr. Edson is survived by his wife Janet Davis Edson of Fredericksburg, his son and grandson, Laurence and Charles Edson of Boca Raton, Florida, his son Jay Edson and his wife Ksinia Radionova and their sons Anton and Peter of Princeton, New Jersey, as well as his nephew Roderick Darnell of Richmond and his daughters Margaret and Ella. Dr. Edson was preceded in death by his son Timothy Warren Edson of Fredericksburg on December 7, 2019. A very special nephew, Dr. Randall Edson arrived from San Francisco to share his uncle's last several days before airline schedules became erratic, and before his California hospital discouraged medical personnel from taking leave due to the coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Edson's cremated remains will be interred in the Quantico National Cemetery on May 7th, without a memorial service planned at this time.

