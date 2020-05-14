Elba Hopkins Edwards, born July 10, 1934 in Spotsylvania County passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Glen Burnie, MD. She is survived by her children, Gene Edwards, Pam Boushell (Lenny) and Tim Edwards (Carolyn); grandchildren, Chad Boushell, Megan Scott, Chelsea McWatters, Kyle Edwards, Kelsey Malinofsky; and great-grandson, Ren McWatters. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred; and her two sisters, Audrey Chewning and Gloria Greene. She will be laid to rest at Mine Road Baptist Church in Spotsylvania, VA. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

