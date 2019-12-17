Ina Catherine Hicks Eley, 90, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019, from complications of pneumonia. Mrs. Eley was born on November 14, 1929, in Spotsylvania, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alma Galyen Hicks; her sisters, Mollie Esther Hicks Grooters and Muriel Hicks Allen; and her brothers, Warren Lewis Hicks and Marion Emory Hicks. After her father died, her family moved from their farm in Spotsylvania to Fredericksburg. She worked for the Department of the Army at Fort Belvoir and the Pentagon for over 20 years. She was a member of Round Oak Baptist Church, Woodford, Virginia. After the death of her mother, Ina became the family matriarch and loved having family get-togethers during the year. She loved to bake cakes and pies for all her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Her memory will be forever cherished by her husband of 47 years, Roy L. Eley; daughters, Vickie Nuttall and Karen Platt (Michael Wilson); step-daughter, Cynthia Ploss (James); grandchildren, Stephanie Mares (Jared), Christopher Hathaway (Ashley), Lisa Willard (Mike), Jennifer Childress (Rob), Laura Evans (Kyler), Wesley Platt and Jasmine Ploss; great-grandchildren, Christian and Jacob Mares, Amelia and Carson Hathaway, Tarney Trujillo (Sean), Brody Willard, David and Ryan Childress, and Autumn and Avery Evans. A special thanks to her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends who faithfully visited her during her failing health. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg with Pastor Randy Newsome officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Round Oak Baptist Church, P.O. Box 129, Corbin, VA 22446. Online condolences may be expressed to her family at foundandsons.com.