Jeffrey L. Ellenwood, 59, of Stafford County passed away on Monday, March 23rd at his home. Jeff served in the USMC from '77-'81. After moving from MN to VA in '83, Jeff and his wife Linda started their successful contracting business E Squared Inc. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Ellenwood; children Thomas Ellenwood (Holly), Patrick Ellenwood (Hayley), Jacob Ellenwood (Jessica), Melissa Matthias (Garrett) and Elizabeth Joyner (Matthew); 15 grandchildren; parents David and Betty Ellenwood; siblings Elizabeth Gail Kunz (Andrew), Matthew Ellenwood (Mary), Connie Johnson (Curt) and Laurie Graves (Fred) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Steve Ellenwood. There will be a celebration of Jeff's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AIM at Melanoma Foundation and Mary Washington Hospice.