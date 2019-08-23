Steven L. Ellenwood, 60, of Stafford passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Survivors include his parents, David and Betty Ellenwood of Stafford; two brothers Jeffrey Ellenwood (Linda) and Matthew Ellenwood (Mary); three sisters Gail Kunz (Andy), Connie Johnson (Curt) and Laurie Graves (Fred). Steve was an uncle to many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 23 at Crossroads Baptist Church, 4236 Lee Hill School Dr., Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.