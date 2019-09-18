Douglas D. Eller, 74, of King George went to be with his heavenly father while surrounded by his family at his home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Doug was born on November 12, 1944 in Rabun County, Georgia. Above all, Doug was a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior. As a long-standing member of Mountain View Baptist Church, he served as a Sunday School superintendent, teacher and trustee. He worked at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren for 38 years as an Engineering Technician which allowed him to travel the world. He was known for his love of God, family and Country. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Betty Eller; three children, Sandy K. Halter (Kevin), Jennifer L. Hanks (Marvin), and Michael J. Eller (Brandy T. Jahn); nine grandchildren, Justin, Austin, and Kristin Halter, Heather, Hannah, and Hayden Douglas Hanks, Ryan-Michael Eller, and Malachi and Memphis Parrish; mother Irene E. Eller; two brothers, Jimmy Delmas Eller and Danny Eller; sister Shirley Wasenko (George); sister-in-law Joyce Wine (Jesse); great aunt Charlotte Bandy Eller; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey P. Eller. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20 at Mountain View Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, building fund. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.