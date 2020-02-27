David Wayne Elliott, 64, of Mechanicsville died Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 at his home. David was the son of the late Maynard and Mae Elliott. He had worked as a manager at Walmart. He was active for many years at the Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Dept., loved fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Elliott: two sons, John Elliott and Scott Elliott (Amber); a brother, Kenneth Elliott; two sisters, Bonnie Cannon (Clyde) and their daughter, Jessica Cannon-Potter and Cindy Cooper (David) and their children, Brandon Cooper and Cassandra Cooper; and five grandchildren, Blake Elliott, Blaine Elliott, Keira Elliott, Alyssa Elliott and Cohen Elliott and the mother of his sons, Nancy P. Slaughter. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A funeral service will be held 11 AM Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family request you to come casually dressed. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.