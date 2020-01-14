Francis Coleman Elliott, 78, of Spotsylvania passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born July 23, 1941 in Caroline County. Francis was a member of White Oak Ministries C.O.G.O.P. He was a loving father and a great man of faith and will be missed tremendously. Francis was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda C. Elliott, a daughter, Margaret A. Hackney, a grandson, Jaydon A. Hackney, his parents, Franklin B. Elliott and Inez C. Elliott, and a brother, Franklin L. Elliott. Survivors include his daughter Wendi Newton (Ray) of Natural Bridge, VA, 6 grandchildren, Brooke Lewis (Donovan), Raymond Newton, III (Taylor), Autumn Newton (James Clark), Summer Newton, Trey Hackney (Kayla), and Micah Hackney, 1 great grandson, Kian Lewis, a loving sister, Joyce Strother, a brother, Charles Elliott (Kim), and a very special sister-in-law, Judy Flack, son-in-law, Larry T. Hackney, Jr and several nieces and nephews. Pall bearers are Jimmy Strother, Raymond Newton, III, Trey Hackney, Micah Hackney, Donovan Lewis and James Clark. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at White Oak Ministries 299 White Oak Rd. Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Family to receive family and friends prior to service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in his honor to White Oak Ministries online at WhiteOakMinistries.com or by mail to 299 White Oak Rd. Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.