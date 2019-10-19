Charles Alaric Embrey, Sr., 78, passed away on October 11, 2019. Survivors include his wife of almost 33 years, Barbara Embrey; sons Charles Jr. (Patty), Nicholas, and Brian; two step-daughters, Michele Millard and Beth Millard-Harkema (Scott); two grandsons; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; his twin brother, John (Dett); sister Bessie Porterfield (Gene); two nieces; a large extended family; and his daughter-in-law's family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Murray Embrey and Betty MacGregor Embrey. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 21 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in the MacGregor family cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.